Supermodel Evangelista opens up about botched cosmetic procedure

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
FILE - Supermodel Linda Evangelista attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards at Alice Tully Hall on Wednesday, June 17, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Posted at 11:20 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 13:20:10-04

A 90s supermodel says she lives life as a recluse because of a botched cosmetic procedure she received five years ago.

On Wednesday, Linda Evangelista opened up on social media that she was left "permanently deformed" after receiving a CoolSculpting fat-reduction procedure.

"Today, I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years," Evangelista said in her statement.

The supermodel said she developed a rare side effect known as Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia, a risk she said she wasn't made aware of ahead of the original procedure.

"PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing," she said.

She said she has since undergone two unsuccessful corrective surgeries.

Evangelista added that she is now suing Zeltiq Aesthetics, the parent company of CoolSculpting.

