J.K. Rowling children's story 'The Christmas Pig' to be released on October 12

One of the world's most successful authors is coming back with a new book just in time for the holiday season.

Author J.K. Rowling announced Tuesday on her website that her latest children's book is titled "The Christmas Pig."

Rowling said the story is about a boy named Jack and his toy Dur Pig, who goes missing on Christmas Eve.

The book is set to be released worldwide on Oct. 12.

"The Christmas Pig" is Rowling’s first children’s novel since Harry Potter.

Rowling returned to writing with the release of "The Ickabog" last year during the pandemic.

Jim Field will illustrate her new book, The Associated Press reported.