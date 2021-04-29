Watch
English rock bank Genesis announce 1st North American tour in 14 years

Frank Augstein/AP
Tony Banks, centre, Phil Collins, right, and Mike Rutherford from the band Genesis sit on a sofa during an interview with Associated Press in London, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The rock band announced a comeback, 13 years after last performing together. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Posted at 10:42 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 12:57:33-04

For the first time in 14 years, English rock band Genesis is touring North America.

On Thursday, rockers Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford announced they would kick off their The Last Domino? Tour in Chicago on Nov. 15.

The 14-date tour will also include stops in Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia, New York City, Columbus, Belmont Park, and Pittsburgh.

The band will end their tour in Boston on Dec. 15.

General public tickets will go on sale on May 7.

