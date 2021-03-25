Chrissy Teigen leaves Twitter, citing platform's 'negativity'

Model Chrissy Teigen deleted her Twitter account on Wednesday evening, saying that the platform “no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively.”

Teigen, who had garnered millions of followers on Twitter, had developed an iconic online voice in recent years known for her honesty, quick wit and sharp criticism. She’s used the internet to offer a glimpse into her family life with singer John Legend and her two children in good times and bad.

But in a thread posted shortly before deleting her account, she says Twitter has warped her fans’ and the media’s perspective of who she really is.

“I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not,” she wrote. “My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as!”

She also cited toxic interactions with her followers as a reason for leaving the platform.

“I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention,” Teigen wrote. “For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised.”

“I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here,” she said in closing. “…I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you.”

Teigen’s most public Twitter spat came in 2017 when she was blocked by then-President Donald Trump after quote-tweeting the president and saying “Lolllllll no one likes you.”

Upon President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, Teigen lobbied — and received — a follow from @POTUS, the only non-government account Biden followed. She later asked the president to unfollow her, and Biden then abided.

Teigen is still active on Instagram.

See Teigen's final Twitter thread below, as recorded by Vulture. Note, some tweets contain explicit language.

Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends.

But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.

My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.

My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!

I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised

I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here.

God I have said fucked up shit and killed myself over it as much as you killed me. But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity.

I’m just a sensitive shit, okay!? I don’t wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you.