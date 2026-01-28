Actor from 'The Blindside' on life support in Atlanta hospital after collapsing

Actor Quinton Aaron, known for his role as Michael Oher in "The Blind Side," has been hospitalized in Atlanta with a severe blood infection.

According to a GoFundMe page created to help with Aaron's medical expenses by the Veterans Aid Network, he was put on life support.

An update posted on the page Monday said Aaron has opened his eyes and is going through tests. The group said he will need therapy to walk again.

The Georgia native was taken to the hospital after collapsing in his home, according to local Atlanta outlet WSB-TV.

"Quinton is one of the kindest, most genuine people you could ever meet. He shows up for others. He encourages, uplifts, and gives freely of himself, often without asking for anything in return," the GoFundMe campaign reads.

Veterans Aid Network said it organized the fundraiser for Aaron because of their longstanding relationship. "Quinton has generously volunteered his time and platform to support our mission, helping us raise awareness and funds on behalf of veterans and veteran families. Quinton is also part of a veteran family himself," the nonprofit wrote.

Aaron is best known for portraying former NFL player Michael Oher in 2009’s "The Blind Side," alongside Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw, who played Oher's adoptive parents. The film earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, and Bullock won the Oscar for Best Actress.