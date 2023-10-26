Enoki mushrooms recalled in 5 states over listeria concerns

Utopia Foods Inc. is recalling packages of enoki mushrooms sold to wholesalers in five states over listeria concerns.

The mushrooms were distributed to New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The mushrooms come in a 200-gram, clear plastic package pictured below with the barcode “8928918610109” marked on the packaging. All of the Qilu Enterprise-branded products within expiry are included in the recall, and were distributed between 8/7/2023 and 10/20/2023, the FDA said.

The potential contamination was noted by a routine sampling done by the State of West Virginia on products that were further distributed by Utopia’s customers. The FDA said the company has suspended the distribution of the products.

So far, no illnesses have been reported, the FDA said.

Consumers who have purchased the mushrooms are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Anyone with further questions can contact the company at (718) 389-8898 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, listeria is most likely to infect women who are pregnant and their newborns, adults over 65 and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms can vary depending on which part of the body is affected but typically include fever, flu-like symptoms, diarrhea and vomiting, the CDC said.

