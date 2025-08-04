End of an era for paper coupons: How to save money in the digital age

Remember eagerly opening the Sunday newspaper for the dozens of coupons inside, with many of them often in a SmartSource insert?

The industry publication Coupons in the News reports that the weekly SmartSource coupon insert has been "officially retired," further signaling the shift toward digital savings options.

While this marks the end of an era for traditional couponers, digital alternatives offer even more ways to save money on everyday purchases.

"I'm showing my age," shopper Laura Keitel told us. "I prefer the old paper coupons; it was more straightforward. Now I have to use my phone, and my camera, and scan, etcetera instead of just having the paper in my hand."

But espite some shoppers missing the simplicity of paper coupons, financial experts see advantages in the digital transition.

Best digital coupon sites, as paper coupon inserts disappear

New ways to save on groceries and more

"You can more easily sort by the category you're looking for, the type of store," said Kimberly Palmer with NerdWallet.

NerdWallet recommends finding a digital coupon app that works for your shopping habits and sticking with it.

"You just have to find the one that works for you and then stick with it, because then you'll get prompted when there's a new coupon for an item that you usually buy," Palmer said.

For digital grocery coupons, Palmer suggests apps like:



For those who prefer cashback deals, she recommends:



Ibotta ... or

Rakuten

Browser extensions offer yet another way to save, though Palmer cautions they may gather personal data and track online shopping habits.

Palmer also advises clipping coupons from your store's app, such as Kroger, Publix, Albertson's, or Giant.

"Then you wanna add on to that coupon apps, you wanna layer in all of those savings because that will really make it, so you're saving as much as possible," Palmer said.

While some shoppers miss the traditional paper coupons, others have embraced the digital transition.

"I like my phone more; it is more convenient," said Destiny Locke, a mother who has adapted to digital couponing.

So don't mourn the end of paper couponing. You may be able to save even more with digital coupons, and that way you don't waste your money.

