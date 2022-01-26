Donation to help develop EMS consortium for rural Montana towns

KALISPELL — The deadly Amtrak derailment near Joplin in September generated an idea to develop an Emergency Medical Services consortium to serve rural Montana communities.

A donation by Kalispell residents Eddie and Candy DeBartolo to Logan Health will get things started.

A news release from Logan Health said that the size and scope of the derailment necessitated a large response from many communities in North Central and Northwest Montana.

The consortium will build infrastructure for an emergency situation to deliver timely and safe emergency care for rural Montana.

While the initial members of the consortium include Logan Health hospitals and EMS services, Logan Health plans to partner with other regional agencies and organizations.

The exact size of this donation from the DeBartolo's wasn't released, but the couple has gifted more than $8 million to Logan Health over the years.