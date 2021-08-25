Dolly Parton's Imagination Library coming to Butte

BUTTE — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is chugging its way into Butte.

Shelby Anderson, the Zero to Five Project manager, says this collaboration has been in the works since January.

"We know that kids who have books and are read to by their parents or friends or just looking at pictures have more words in their toolboxes for when they go to kindergarten," said Anderson.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library was launched in 1995. By 2000, the program went national and by 2003, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library had mailed one million books.

As of July 2021, Dolly Parton’s Imagination library gifted over 163 million free books to children across the globe.

"Books can be an adventure that you can go on while never leaving your home if you need to and so we wanted to bring these books to children so that they’ll fall in love with reading and go and visit the public library, the library at their school and utilize these books for many, many years." said Anderson.

Parents can sign up their kids by either filling out the form on the brochures located at the Butte Plaza Mall and the Butte Public Library or by signing up online at the Imagination Library website.

Once signed up, your child, age 0-5, will receive one free book every month.

Anderson says she wants the children of Butte to see that books have worth.

"Books are fun and especially when their caregivers, parents, aunts and uncles, grandparents are reading to them, it creates a bond that they can hold dear," said Anderson.

