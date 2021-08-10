Watch
Dixie Wildfire becomes the largest single blaze in California history

Thousands of homes were threatened as nearly 490,000 acres burned.
The Dixie Fire is creating a fire whirl in the Northern California town of Cooks Creek. 

Communities across four counties are impacted by what's now the largest single blaze in California's history.

Nearly 490,000 acres have burned and thousands of homes are threatened. Approximately two dozen helicopters are helping fight the fire, which is 21% contained. 

Wildfires like these are just one factor that has scientists across the globe concerned.

A brand new U.N. report warns it'll only get worse in the next few decades and a big part of the blame is human behavior. 

