Disney will shut down Star Wars-themed Galactic Starcruiser hotel

Disney is shutting down its immersive Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience, a little more than a year after it first launched.

The part-hotel, part-attraction at Walt Disney World resort in Florida launched in March 2022. Guests spent two days participating in games, scenarios and adventures that drew on the settings and characters from Star Wars.

Officials at Disney touted the hotel's immersive experience and attention to detail, and the experience garnered some of the highest audience ratings ever at Walt Disney world.

But tickets for the two-night stay ran $1,200 per person per day and could cost nearly $6,000 for some packages, which some criticized as too expensive.

SEE MORE: A Look Aboard Disney's Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser

Disney said in a statement that the project set "a new bar" for immersive entertainment.

"This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans," Disney said.

A notice on Disney's reservation website said new bookings would be paused until May 26, after which any remaining reservations would be made available for the final September 28-30 event.

Disney said it would contact people who had already arranged a stay on or after September 30, 2023, to modify their plans.

SEE MORE: Disney abandons plans for $1 billion campus in Florida

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com