Deadly crash reported in Fergus County

GREAT FALLS — The person who died has been identified as a 42-year old man from Fergus County.

The Montana Highway Patrol says he was westbound on Highway 426 when he failed to negotiate a curve, continued straight, and began to go off the right side of the road. He over-corrected and the vehicle slid off the road and rolled.

The MHP says that the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The man's name has not yet been released.

The MHP report says that speed and drugs and/or alcohol may have been factors in the crash.



(1st REPORT) One person has died in a crash in Fergus County.

The Montana Highway Patrol responded to the crash that was reported at about 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The crash happened near mile marker 15 of Hanover Road (State Highway 426), just east of Danvers Road.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you if we get more information.