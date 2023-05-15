Cows assist in arrest of reckless driver, police say

There appear to be some crime-fighting cows just north of Charlotte, North Carolina.

They reportedly helped law enforcement track down a suspect who was trying to get away from officers.

The Boone Police Department said officers initiated a traffic stop on May 9 when they noticed a person driving recklessly. Once the driver stopped, police said he got out of his car and ran.

"Due to the suspect’s fast and reckless driving our officers were not close enough to see exactly where the suspect ran," the police department said in a press release.

As officers began searching for the man, they noticed cows roaming in the undeveloped area.

"Apparently cows do not want suspected criminals loitering in their pasture and quickly assisted our officers by leading them directly to where the suspect was hiding," the police department said in a Facebook post.

Following the successful arrest of the suspect, the police department joked that it would explore whether cows can be utilized more in police work.

"We may be a small town; but we are a progressive, forward thinking law enforcement agency," the police department said. "For rural law enforcement, we want to be the tip of the spear."

The suspect, meanwhile, faces charges for fleeing, driving with a revoked license and disorderly conduct.

