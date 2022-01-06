Watch

COVID-19, winter weather disrupts high school, college sports to start 2022

Posted at 3:19 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 19:15:09-05

The first full week of January saw numerous disruptions to high school and college basketball schedules due to weather and COVID-19. Below is a list of competitions that have been postponed with rescheduled dates added if provided. If you know of any games or meets that are postponed, please email sports@ktvh.com. All competitions are originally scheduled for Jan. 6 unless otherwise noted. High school competitions listed are varsity competitions.

College men's basketball
Montana Western @ University of Providence (COVID)

College women's basketball
Montana @ Montana State (COVID) — originally scheduled for Jan. 9
Western Washington @ MSU Billings (COVID) — originally scheduled for Jan. 9

High school boys basketball
Billings Skyview @ Great Falls CMR (COVID) — rescheduled for Jan. 10
Helena Capital @ Missoula Hellgate (weather) — rescheduled for Feb. 15
Helena High @ Missoula Big Sky (weather) — rescheduled for Feb. 15
Whitefish @ Polson (COVID) — originally scheduled for Jan. 4, new date TBD
Whitefish @ Browning (COVID) — originally scheduled for Jan. 7, new date TBD
East Helena @ Corvallis (weather) — rescheduled for Jan. 24
Stevensville @ Dillon (weather) — rescheduled for Jan. 28
St. Regis @ Superior (unspecified) — rescheduled for Jan. 10
Drummond @ Lincoln (weather) — new date TBD

High school girls basketball
Missoula Hellgate @ Helena Capital (weather) — rescheduled for Feb. 15
Missoula Big Sky @ Helena High (weather) — rescheduled for Feb. 15
Whitefish @ Browning (COVID) — originally scheduled for Jan. 7, rescheduled for Jan. 28
Corvallis @ East Helena (weather) — rescheduled for Jan. 24
Dillon @ Stevensville (weather) rescheduled for Jan. 28
St. Regis @ Superior (unspecified) — rescheduled for Jan. 10
Drummond @ Lincoln (weather) — new date TBD

High school wrestling
Corvallis @ Whitefish dual (weather) — will not be rescheduled

