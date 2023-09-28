Court documents allege Cher hired men to abduct her son from hotel

Newly surfaced details found in a court filing accuse singer Cher of hiring four men to forcibly remove her son, Elijah Blue Allman, from a New York hotel.

The claim was found in Los Angeles Superior Court documents signed on Dec. 4 by Allman's estranged wife, musician Marie Angela King. Allman and King have been involved in a lengthy divorce than he filed in November 2021. The claims characterize the alleged removal from the hotel as an abduction.

According to reports and court documents, Cher asked King to vacate their family home, even after she and Allman had made a commitment to try and work to improve their relationship.

King says in the court filing that she and Allman had spent 12 days together to try and work out their differences, from Nov. 18 to Nov. 30, 2022. The night of Nov. 30, their wedding anniversary, is when the abduction took place.

Allman is said to have gone to a treatment facility for substance abuse, and King said she was denied access to Allman, who allegedly had his phone taken away.

Cher did not immediately respond to the allegations.

King said she has been "unaware" of her husband's location or his well-being.

“I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband," she said in court documents.

Allman has had a documented history with substance abuse, including heroin.

He told Entertainment Tonight that he has had a history of opiate use, among other drugs.

