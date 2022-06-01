Conrad is ready for annual Whoop Up Trail Days

CONRAD — Rodeo season is just around the corner. Preparations are being made in Conrad for what’s expected to be a big Whoop Up Trail Days and a big kickoff to this year’s Northern Rodeo Association rodeo season.

The event raised more than $10,000 last year for the Conrad Lions Club.

“We’re the first Northern Rodeo Association Rodeo of the year so this is the one where everybody cracks out for the first time,” Rodeo chairman Dan Majerus said. “Fortunately, we’ve got a lot of really good people that are involved and there’s just so many committees that are just as important as the next one. I’ve been apart of this for years and it’s a great start to rodeo season. Everyone loves it.”

The Lions Club has been spending the last month preparing the grounds for this weekend, fixing what needs fixed, doing what needs to be done. The support is there, and everyone is looking forward to kicking off rodeo season including treasurer John McFarland, who has spent the last month getting the grounds ready along with many of the 35 or so members of the Lion’s Club.

“It’s not only Conrad’s biggest day for the community as far as celebration is concerned but it’s the primary fundraiser for the Lion’s Club,” McFarland said. “Last year was definitely our biggest one with everyone coming out from the Covid situation and really supported the rodeo. We’re expecting that again this year. Every penny we make out here goes right back into the community. We have a tremendously loyal group of sponsors that are all community businesses that step forward and help make this a reality.”

The first official event is Thursday evening, followed by two days of rodeo. You can visit the Whoop Up website for more info.



