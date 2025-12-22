Fishing during winter can be a peaceful activity, but it requires attention to protect the next generation of fish when wading in Montana's rivers.

This time of year is when many fish species spawn, making it crucial for anglers to watch where they step and fish.

"If you're going to be fishing rivers this time of year, especially if you're wading, it's really important to keep an eye open for those redds that you might see and to avoid those," said Morgan Jacobsen from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Winter fishing in Montana? Remember to watch for spawning areas and give fish space to do their thing

Winter fishing requires care to protect spawning fish in Montana rivers

Brown trout spawn in the fall with eggs hatching in the spring, while rainbow and cutthroat trout spawn in the spring. Anglers who wade should be particularly careful about where they go.

"So be on the lookout for those clean gravels that sort of stand in contrast to the area surrounding it and avoid those areas. You know, a lot of people think that the eggs are laid in that sort of depression in the redd, but it's actually in the mound that's just downstream from it," Jacobsen said.

Anglers might also notice fish hanging around spawning areas. When this happens, it's best to leave them alone and find another fishing spot.

"What we encourage people to do is if they do see fish that are spawning, that are sitting on these redds, those are fish that are actively spawning, so it's important to give those fish a chance to do their thing. There's plenty of other places to fish, plenty of other fish in the river, and so avoiding and giving those fish a little bit of space can really make a difference in helping those fish populations as we seek to strengthen them in our part of the state," Jacobsen said.

Before heading out, anglers should check fishing regulations because some stretches of Montana's rivers are closed to fishing due to spawning activity.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

