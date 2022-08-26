This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Upcoming opportunities to visit with FWP directors

BOZEMAN — On This Week in Fish and Wildlife MTN News talks with FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen about an upcoming chance to talk with the top directors of the Montana Department of Fish Wildlife and Parks. Jacobsen says Director Hank Worsech and Deputy Director Dustin Temple have been traveling around the state talking with people to find out what FWP is doing well and what people say needs to be improved.

Jacobsen says these meetings are very informal, more like question and answer time. He says the directors find these meetings help them guide the department for the following year by giving them immediate input. Jacobsen says anything involving FWP is open to discussion. He says the directors want to know what people in each region think is important, that way they can make better decisions going forward. The meetings begin next week in Region-6 with a 6 pm meeting in Glasgow. The directors will be in Region-3, speaking at the headquarters office on South 19th in Bozeman at 6 pm on Thursday, September 15th.

