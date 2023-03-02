This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Time to update fishing and hunting licenses, deadlines approaching

Many people might not realize the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks celebrated New Year's on March 1. Morgan Jacobsen says the new licensing year for FWP began on the first, so anyone wishing to hunt or fish in the next year needs to update their licenses.

Jacobsen also notes for those hunting, there are several upcoming deadlines that need to be noted. Jacobsen says for those hunting deer and elk the deadline to apply is April 1.

For moose, sheep, goat, and bison the deadline is May 1.

For antelope and elk and deer B licenses the deadline this year is June 1.

Jacobsen says licenses can be obtained in person or through the FWP website. He also notes that thanks to the Montana FWP app, you can choose to have an electronic version of your licenses as opposed to paper versions. He says you can choose which license you’d like to have as electronic or paper, but you cannot have both for the same license.

Jacobsen also notes you can now buy your new fishing license for the new year as well.