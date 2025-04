It's spring, and that means bears are out and hungry. We talk with FWP about safety tips for visiting bear country—which is everything west of Billings here in Montana. We also talk about making your neighborhood bear safe:

Springtime means bears are out and hungry in Montana—tips to stay safe

FWP is also holding a Bear Aware event at the Museum of the Rockies on Friday, April 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more details, click here.