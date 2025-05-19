BOZEMAN — As warmer temperatures and longer days herald the arrival of spring, Montana's rivers are set to swell, reaching bank-high levels or higher in the coming weeks. In response, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is addressing common concerns about the impact of spring runoff on fish populations and recreational activities.

WATCH: As Spring Melts Arrive, Fish Populations Safe – But Caution Urged on Rivers

Montana's snowmelt promises high water: Don't fear for fish, stay safe on rivers

Some folks are worried about whether the anticipated flooding will devastate fish in the state's rivers. However, Morgan Jacobsen from the Fish, Wildlife & Parks agency reassures the public, stating, "A couple of years ago, when we had large floods on the Yellowstone River system, a lot of people asked, ‘Did that wash out all the fish in the river?’ The answer is no. We actually have fish that were tagged prior to the flood that we continue to see in that river system.”

While fish populations are resilient, the department warns that spring runoff can pose serious hazards for recreationalists. The snowy waters from melting mountain snowpack can create dangerous currents, making self-rescue nearly impossible. Moreover, water levels can rise and shift without warning, obscuring previously visible dangers and creating new hazards.

Jacobsen encourages anglers to consider alternative fishing opportunities during this time. "You can still go fishing this spring… just go somewhere else," he advises, noting that other bodies of water present safer options. "This time of year, it’s a great time to visit lakes and other places if you’re looking to go fishing. The fishing is going to be better there anyway and doesn’t carry the same risk as being near a river during high runoff."

As the season unfolds, officials recommend exercising patience. Spring offers an opportunity to practice angling skills in the relative safety of lakes or mountain streams until river conditions improve. For now, those eager to enjoy Montana’s breathtaking landscapes should remain vigilant and aware of the changes that high water can bring.

Enjoy the beauty of Montana, but stay cautious as the Gallatin River and its counterparts prepare to swell in the coming weeks.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

