This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Safety tips for winter recreation

On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, Chet Layman talks with FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen about winter recreation. Jacobsen notes there are many wonderful opportunities to recreate in Southwest Montana in the winter, but some preparations before heading out will go a long way to keeping you safe. He notes that going with a group of people is always the best advice.

Jacobsen also says to ensure you have the proper gear for any type of winter weather. Conditions can change very quickly in the winter in Southwest Montana and that means without the proper gear you could find yourself in trouble in a hurry. Jacobsen also says if you are heading into the backcountry to snowmobile or ski, you should have proper rescue gear. He also suggests taking items that will allow you to survive overnight, such as food, water and the ability to make fire.

Jacobsen says winter recreation can be enjoyable for all ages, as long as everyone goes prepared.