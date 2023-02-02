This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Renewing boat tags

This Week in Fish and Wildlife we head out on the water.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks reminds boat owners to check their state tags to ensure they are valid. Morgan Jacobsen says boat tags are good for three years, and can be renewed by visiting any FWP office, or by visiting the FWP website.

He says the tags are free and boaters simply need to bring their hull number in with them to get a tag. He says FWP uses those tags to identify boats on Montana’s waterways, and for identification purposes should the need arise.

Jacobsen says those new tags can be obtained right now, and he’s reminding anyone with the red 2023 tags to go in and get the orange tags that will be valid until 2026.