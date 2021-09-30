This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Questions about hunting? FWP has answers

On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, FWP officials have found a new way to answer some regular questions. In the approach to hunting season, Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff answer dozens of questions from hunters. Because of that, FWP has compiled a list of the most frequently asked questions and is making it available on its website.

MTN NEWS

FWP's Morgan Jacobsen says this FAQ serves as a complement to the traditional Hunting Regulation Handbook. He says it answers 40 plus of the most asked questions - from hunting access to avoiding grizzly bears. Jacobsen also says the FAQ has been put together in such as way as to make it easy to update should new questions arise.

He says hunters can download the FAQ by going to the FWP website and looking under the Hunt Planner section.

