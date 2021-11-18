This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Improving habitat for arctic grayling

BOZEMAN - On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, we are talking fish, specifically arctic grayling.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, and other partners are currently working on a stream channel in the Centennials to improve habitat for the fish.

Morgan Jacobsen tells MTN’s Chet Layman that the work on Long Creek actually has two goals. He says the first is to improve arctic grayling habitat in one of the few remaining areas where grayling survive. The second he says is to improve water storage in an extreme drought area.

Chet Layman - MTN NEWS Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, and other partners are currently working on a stream channel in the Centennials to improve habitat for the fish.

Jacobsen says crews are re-routing parts of the stream channel to create better flow. He says then spring runoff will fill in needed gravel for grayling spawning needs. It will take several years but he says FWP hopes this year's effort will eventually lead to greater grayling numbers.

