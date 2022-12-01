The 2022 General Hunting Season closed on Sunday, Nov. 27. On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, FWP's Morgan Jacobsen tells us how it went overall. We also talk briefly about the importance of stopping at game check stations and touch on Chronic Wasting Disease numbers that will come from sampling this season.
This Week in Fish and Wildlife: How did 2022 general hunting season go?
Posted at 4:30 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 18:30:11-05
