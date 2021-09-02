This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Forecast for upcoming hunting season

BOZEMAN — On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, we take a look at the forecast for the upcoming hunting season. Archery season begins this weekend, and FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen reminds everyone that it is still very dry across Montana. That means hunters need to use extra care to not start new fires. He also suggests knowing current fire regulations for hunters planning to camp.

Jacobsen says the relatively mild winter has allowed for good numbers, especially in the elk population. He also noted that the summer drought has affected forage and that means animals could be thinner than in past years.

Jacobsen suggests hunters wanting to see forecasts for specific animals should go to the FWP website and look under the hunting tab.

