This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Be safe around fast-flowing rivers and streams

BOZEMAN — On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, Morgan Jacobsen talked about safety around Montana’s fast-flowing rivers and streams.

Jacobsen says runoff is happening right now and that means rivers and streams are flowing fast. He also says the water is dangerously cold. Runoff also means debris could be in the water which could also be dangerous. Jacobsen suggests if going near high water, go with others and make sure to wear flotation devices.

He also says, since runoff only lasts for a few days, he says there are a lot of other options to be near water without the dangers of fast-flowing rivers and streams.

