This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Bannack Days set for this weekend

On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, we travel back in time.

Bannack State Park hosting its annual Bannack Days this weekend. FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen says this is a great, family-friendly way to get a little taste of what Montana was like in the 1860s. He says reenactors from Montana and around the country work hard to make their characters as authentic to the time as possible.

They then spend the weekend in Bannack portraying those characters. Jacobsen says this living history brings the ghost town of Bannack back to life. He also says Bannack Days give visitors a chance to experience, firsthand some activities that were a part of life in Bannack during its heydays. Gold Panning, wagon rides, and guided tours are all a part of the weekend. Jacobsen says Bannack Days run 9 am-5 pm on Saturday, 9 am-4:30 pm on Sunday. Admission is $5 for everyone 6 years old and up - or you can buy a family pass for $20.

Jacobsen encourages carpooling if possible as parking is limited. He also says park officials will be providing some shuttle services for those who have to park in the more distant lots. You can get more information by visiting the Fish, Wildlife and Parks website.

