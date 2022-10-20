This Week in Fish and Wildlife: 2-day youth hunt opens today

BOZEMAN - The general rifle hunting season begins Saturday morning but a special hunt is already happening across the state.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks' Morgan Jacobsen tells Montana This Morning’s Chet Layman that the Montana Youth Deer Hunt opened on Thursday morning. Jacobsen says this hunt is for youth who have either completed hunter's education or the Montana Hunter Apprenticeship program. He says these young hunters have to be licensed and go in the field with a non-hunting adult.

The season runs Thursday and Friday prior to the opening of the General Hunting Season. The season is open to hunters ages 10 to 15 who have been properly certified. Jacobsen stresses that this is a hunt for deer only and does not include elk.

He also notes the FWP Region 3 Headquarters will be offering an extended opportunity for Chronic Wasting Disease testing on Friday, October 21 for those successful youth hunters. He says the testing will be open until 7 pm Friday night and will include instruction on sampling should anyone want it. Jacobsen also notes that all those youth hunters who were unsuccessful during the two-day youth hunt are eligible to continue hunting during the general hunting season.