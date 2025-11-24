Montana hunters can thank private landowners through FWP portal

When it comes to hunting on private land, the numbers are staggering: 6.8 million acres in Block Management, or a little more than the size of Massachusetts. And almost the state of Rhode Island in upland game bird enhancement, private land — 700,000 acres.

Morgan Jacobsen from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks emphasizes the importance of these partnerships.

"We're grateful that we have this Block Management program and the Upland Gamebird Enhancement program in Montana that facilitate partnerships like this, and without it things would not be the same and you know a lot of states they don't enjoy what we have in Montana when it comes to partnerships with private landowners in the volume that we have here," Jacobsen said.

Montana hunters can thank private landowners through new FWP portal

FWP once again is making it possible to thank those landowners through its Thank a Landowner portal.

"So this Thank a Landowner portal is part of our It's Up to Us campaign, which again strives to strengthen relationships between hunters and landowners and to promote good, ethical, responsible hunting behavior," Jacobsen said.

That ethical and responsible hunting behavior is a big thank you to landowners, but the portal allows hunters to actually say thanks and recognize that, without their partnership with FWP, that hunting opportunity goes away.

"You know, in a time when we have a lot of hunters looking for places to go, this is an important and helpful aspect of these opportunities we have in our state, and again, you know thanks really goes a long way toward keeping that going," Jacobsen said.

For more information, click Thank a Landowner on the FWP website.

