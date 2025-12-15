Winter poses significant challenges for Montana's wildlife populations, but state officials are taking steps to help animals survive the harsh season by removing what they consider the biggest threat: human interference.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks has closed several Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) across the state until May, creating safe havens where elk and other animals can prepare for winter without human disturbance.

Elk find winter refuge as Montana closes wildlife areas to human activity

"That's important because these winter months are a really stressful time for wildlife," said Morgan Jacobsen with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. "We're in hunting district 310, where we're trying to grow elk populations. We want to see those numbers come up in this area and wildlife management areas like this one play a key role in that management effort."

The closures address what wildlife officials identify as the primary winter challenge facing elk populations. While snow-covered forage, predators and harsh survival conditions create natural obstacles, human presence adds unnecessary stress during a critical time.

"By removing the human presence from a place like this, elk are able to come in, use this habitat during the wintertime time and that ultimately helps them make it through the winter," Jacobsen said. "Makes them more likely to provide or produce offspring in the springtime and really strengthen elk populations so that they can be healthy but also we can enjoy them in other times of the year."

The Gallatin Wildlife Management Area represents just one of dozens of WMAs across Montana working to support wildlife populations through the winter months. These protected spaces allow animals to focus their energy on survival rather than avoiding human activity.

The seasonal closures reflect Montana's broader wildlife management strategy, balancing conservation needs with public recreation opportunities throughout the year.

