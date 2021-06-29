Special Olympics Montana nears fundraising goal

GREAT FALLS — Special Olympics Montana is closing in on reaching its fundraising goal of $10 million dollars for its "Reveal The Champion In All Of Us" endowment campaign.

Since 2016, the campaign has raised $9.75 million - and as of Monday, they're within $250,000 of hitting that goal.

First Interstate Bank and the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation recently partnered to donate $1.75 million to the organization, pushing the campaign within reaching distance.

Special Olympics Montana serves more than 3,500 athletes, and fundraising efforts like this help them weather potential storms that would endanger their mission, providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities.