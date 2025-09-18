Remembering longtime KPAX employee Rich Laws

MISSOULA - It has been a difficult summer for our KPAX family. We are mourning the unexpected passing of longtime colleague Rich Laws, who died on August 18 at the age of 74.

After 30 years with KPAX, it’s strange not to see Rich walking through the newsroom every day. He was a steady, familiar presence who helped keep us on the air.

KPAX marks the passing of longtime employee Rich Laws:

Rich was born in Missoula on November 2, 1950. A Sentinel High School graduate, he earned a bachelor’s degree in Radio and Television from the University of Montana in 1974.

He married Carol O’Neil on June 20, 1984.

Rich’s career spanned radio and television — he worked as a DJ at several country stations and served here as morning newscast director and in master control.

He also had a lifelong passion for photography, working for many years as a wedding photographer and operating a black-and-white darkroom for real estate photography.

Active in 4‑H for a decade and later a 4‑H leader for another ten years, Rich was known for his kindness and compassion.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his stepsons, Patrick and Thomas; and many grandchildren — including three grandchildren on the way. He loved being a grandpa and will be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life service is planned for spring 2026. Our condolences go out to Carol, Patrick, Thomas and the entire Laws family.