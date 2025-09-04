FORT BENTON — A team of paddleboarders is hitting the water this week for a 206-mile journey down the Missouri River, all in the name of standing up to cancer. Paddlers Jena Sabatini and Kelly McDermott launched from Fort Benton on Tuesday morning, beginning the second leg of what will ultimately be a three-year journey.

Aneesa Coomer reports - watch the video:

Paddleboarders launch journey to 'Stand Up To Cancer'

This year’s stretch will take them from Fort Benton to Fort Peck, covering more than 200 miles over the course of 8 to 10 days, depending on weather conditions.

The paddle is organized by Stand Up To Cancer Support, with proceeds benefiting Cancer Support Community Montana, a nonprofit that provides free programs and resources for anyone impacted by cancer.

Services include emotional support groups, education, wellness activities, travel assistance, and more.

Organizers say their long-term goal is to open a new chapter in Helena while continuing to support Montanans statewide.

McDermott says, “We’re thinking about all the people that are represented with these miles, thinking about their journey, and we’re here to stand up for them.”

Last year, the team paddled more than 240 miles from Headwaters State Park to Fort Benton, raising awareness and funds along the way.

This year’s route is more remote, requiring months of logistical planning and preparation. The team expects to average 25 to 35 miles a day, traveling about 3 to 5 miles per hour on the river.

So far, the effort has raised more than $15,000, with a goal of reaching $20,600, representing $100 for each mile paddled. Supporters can sponsor a mile either in honor or in memory of a loved one.

This year’s launch also carried special meaning for MTN News. The first mile of the journey was dedicated to longtime MTN employee Wendy Hill, who passed away from cancer last year.

MTN colleague Chad McMillan joined the paddleboarders for that opening stretch in Wendy’s honor.

MTN News

McMillan said, “This first mile is in honor of Wendy Hill, our dear friend and longtime coworker at MTN. She gave more than 20 years of service and was an incredible colleague and person. We’re just happy to be here honoring her.”

The paddleboarders say they carry the memory of Wendy and countless others with every stroke.

Sabatini says, “People like Wendy, and others who have dedicated additional miles down the road, we will be holding them in our hearts as we as we take on on this journey.”

To learn more about the journey or to sponsor a mile, click here.