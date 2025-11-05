UPDATE: Details emerge after body found in Sanders County

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m. - November 5, 2025

THOMPSON FALLS — New information has been released about a body that was found in Sanders County this week.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office reports a local hunter discovered a body in the Cooper Gulch area shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

A deputy responded to the scene and found the body of a middle-aged man near a small camp approximately 2½ miles up Cooper Gulch Road from Montana Secondary Highway 471.

The victim has been identified as a 45-year-old John Tillotson of Victor, Idaho.

According to a news release, the initial investigation indicates that Tillotson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tillotson's body was taken to Missoula, where an autopsy will be performed.

(first report: 3:34 p.m. - November 4, 2025)

THOMPSON FALLS — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Sanders County.

Sanders County Sheriff Shawn Fielder has confirmed the body discovery with MTN.

MTN asked for details about when and where the body was discovered, who was involved, and for any information related to the investigation.

Sanders County authorities did not answer any of those questions.

KPAX has received numerous viewer messages about the situation and will share information as soon as it's available.