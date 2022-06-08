Watch

Columbia Falls man dies at Glacier National Park

Posted at 4:01 PM, Jun 08, 2022
WEST GLACIER - A Columbia Falls man died at Glacier National Park on Tuesday in what appears to have been a climbing accident.

Park officials say dispatchers received a call at approximately 3 p.m. on June 7, 2022, about a missing person from a concerned friend who lost contact with his climbing partner.

The two were planning to hike and climb Mount Brown together when they became separated.

Park rangers began searching and found a vehicle at Lake McDonald Lodge matching the description provided by the climbing partner.

Glacier National Park ground crews searched the nearby area while Two Bear Air performed an air search.

Two Bear Air found 19-year-old Winslow Nichols deceased on Mount Brown at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday and recovered his body.

While the exact circumstances leading to Nichols’ death are not known, a news release states rangers suspect he fell while climbing.

No foul play is suspected and the death remains under investigation by Glacier National Park law enforcement rangers.

Mount Brown is approximately 8,500 feet in elevation with spring conditions at the top with mixed snow and rocks.

"The park thanks the Flathead County Dispatch for their professional and prompt transfer of the incident and Two Bear Air for their quick recovery efforts," the release states.

