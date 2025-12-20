Photos: Montana State beats Montana in historic playoff meeting

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State running back Adam Jones celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an FCS playoff semifinal game against Montana on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat gestures after scoring a touchdown during an FCS playoff semifinal game against Montana State on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State's Justin Lamson celebrates scoring a touchdown during an FCS playoff semifinal game against Montana on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State quarterback Justin Lamson interacts with teammates during an FCS semifinal playoff game against Montana at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next