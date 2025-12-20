Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

Photos: Montana State beats Montana in historic playoff meeting

Photos from the FCS semifinal football game between Montana and Montana State at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.

DSC07161.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC_9989.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC07177.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC_9996.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0002.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9954.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC07123.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06909.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC_0014.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0047.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0048.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0103.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0109.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0120.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0126.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0133.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0153.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0177.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0188.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0208.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0220.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0242.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0269.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0276.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0282.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Adam Jones Montana State running back Adam Jones celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an FCS playoff semifinal game against Montana on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC_0335.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0351.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0364.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0371.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0386.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0403.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0418.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0428.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0434.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0454.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0472.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0489.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0506.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0514.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0550.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0567.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0636.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0647.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0649.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0668.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0676.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0685.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Keali'i Ah Yat Montana quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat gestures after scoring a touchdown during an FCS playoff semifinal game against Montana State on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC_0697.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0709.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0712.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Justin Lamson Montana State's Justin Lamson celebrates scoring a touchdown during an FCS playoff semifinal game against Montana on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC_0715.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0718.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0731.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0737.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0749.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC07045.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC_0757.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0777.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0781.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0793.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0802.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0804.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0812.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0823.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0834.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0859.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0862.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0867.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0871.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0882.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC07206.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07224.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07233.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07242.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07274.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07316.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07378.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07396.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08450.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07438.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07529.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07591.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07629.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07704.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07749.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07809.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07847.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07877.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07959.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07968.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08055.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08258.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08128.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08149.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08184.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08197.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08216.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08247.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08437.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08281.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08361.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08446.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08523.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08580.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08608.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08610.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08626.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08649.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC_0934.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0958.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC07920.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC_0961.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0969.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_0977.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC08332.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Justin Lamson Montana State quarterback Justin Lamson interacts with teammates during an FCS semifinal playoff game against Montana at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_1040.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_1133.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC08562.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08599.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC_1136.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_1162.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_1181.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_1222.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_1235.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_1263.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_1265.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_1267.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_1269.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_1298.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_1323.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_1436.jpeg Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC08950.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08690.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08699.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08720.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08729.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08741.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08751.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08764.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08782.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08790.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08820.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08832.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08849.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08862.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08865.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07035.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08885.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08908.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08918.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08927.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08958.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08967.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08972.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08976.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08995.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09020.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC09068.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08546.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07091.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07360.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08230.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07484.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07632.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07775.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07900.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08030.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08465.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08106.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08511.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08310.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08295.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08491.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08343.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08423.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08433.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC08540.jpg Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos: Montana State beats Montana in historic playoff meeting

close-gallery
  • DSC07161.jpg
  • DSC_9989.jpeg
  • DSC07177.jpg
  • DSC_9996.jpeg
  • DSC_0002.jpeg
  • DSC_9954.jpeg
  • DSC07123.jpg
  • DSC06909.jpg
  • DSC_0014.jpeg
  • DSC_0047.jpeg
  • DSC_0048.jpeg
  • DSC_0103.jpeg
  • DSC_0109.jpeg
  • DSC_0120.jpeg
  • DSC_0126.jpeg
  • DSC_0133.jpeg
  • DSC_0153.jpeg
  • DSC_0177.jpeg
  • DSC_0188.jpeg
  • DSC_0208.jpeg
  • DSC_0220.jpeg
  • DSC_0242.jpeg
  • DSC_0269.jpeg
  • DSC_0276.jpeg
  • DSC_0282.jpeg
  • Adam Jones
  • DSC_0335.jpeg
  • DSC_0351.jpeg
  • DSC_0364.jpeg
  • DSC_0371.jpeg
  • DSC_0386.jpeg
  • DSC_0403.jpeg
  • DSC_0418.jpeg
  • DSC_0428.jpeg
  • DSC_0434.jpeg
  • DSC_0454.jpeg
  • DSC_0472.jpeg
  • DSC_0489.jpeg
  • DSC_0506.jpeg
  • DSC_0514.jpeg
  • DSC_0550.jpeg
  • DSC_0567.jpeg
  • DSC_0636.jpeg
  • DSC_0647.jpeg
  • DSC_0649.jpeg
  • DSC_0668.jpeg
  • DSC_0676.jpeg
  • DSC_0685.jpeg
  • Keali'i Ah Yat
  • DSC_0697.jpeg
  • DSC_0709.jpeg
  • DSC_0712.jpeg
  • Justin Lamson
  • DSC_0715.jpeg
  • DSC_0718.jpeg
  • DSC_0731.jpeg
  • DSC_0737.jpeg
  • DSC_0749.jpeg
  • DSC07045.jpg
  • DSC_0757.jpeg
  • DSC_0777.jpeg
  • DSC_0781.jpeg
  • DSC_0793.jpeg
  • DSC_0802.jpeg
  • DSC_0804.jpeg
  • DSC_0812.jpeg
  • DSC_0823.jpeg
  • DSC_0834.jpeg
  • DSC_0859.jpeg
  • DSC_0862.jpeg
  • DSC_0867.jpeg
  • DSC_0871.jpeg
  • DSC_0882.jpeg
  • DSC07206.jpg
  • DSC07224.jpg
  • DSC07233.jpg
  • DSC07242.jpg
  • DSC07274.jpg
  • DSC07316.jpg
  • DSC07378.jpg
  • DSC07396.jpg
  • DSC08450.jpg
  • DSC07438.jpg
  • DSC07529.jpg
  • DSC07591.jpg
  • DSC07629.jpg
  • DSC07704.jpg
  • DSC07749.jpg
  • DSC07809.jpg
  • DSC07847.jpg
  • DSC07877.jpg
  • DSC07959.jpg
  • DSC07968.jpg
  • DSC08055.jpg
  • DSC08258.jpg
  • DSC08128.jpg
  • DSC08149.jpg
  • DSC08184.jpg
  • DSC08197.jpg
  • DSC08216.jpg
  • DSC08247.jpg
  • DSC08437.jpg
  • DSC08281.jpg
  • DSC08361.jpg
  • DSC08446.jpg
  • DSC08523.jpg
  • DSC08580.jpg
  • DSC08608.jpg
  • DSC08610.jpg
  • DSC08626.jpg
  • DSC08649.jpg
  • DSC_0934.jpeg
  • DSC_0958.jpeg
  • DSC07920.jpg
  • DSC_0961.jpeg
  • DSC_0969.jpeg
  • DSC_0977.jpeg
  • DSC08332.jpg
  • Justin Lamson
  • DSC_1040.jpeg
  • DSC_1133.jpeg
  • DSC08562.jpg
  • DSC08599.jpg
  • DSC_1136.jpeg
  • DSC_1162.jpeg
  • DSC_1181.jpeg
  • DSC_1222.jpeg
  • DSC_1235.jpeg
  • DSC_1263.jpeg
  • DSC_1265.jpeg
  • DSC_1267.jpeg
  • DSC_1269.jpeg
  • DSC_1298.jpeg
  • DSC_1323.jpeg
  • DSC_1436.jpeg
  • DSC08950.jpg
  • DSC08690.jpg
  • DSC08699.jpg
  • DSC08720.jpg
  • DSC08729.jpg
  • DSC08741.jpg
  • DSC08751.jpg
  • DSC08764.jpg
  • DSC08782.jpg
  • DSC08790.jpg
  • DSC08820.jpg
  • DSC08832.jpg
  • DSC08849.jpg
  • DSC08862.jpg
  • DSC08865.jpg
  • DSC07035.jpg
  • DSC08885.jpg
  • DSC08908.jpg
  • DSC08918.jpg
  • DSC08927.jpg
  • DSC08958.jpg
  • DSC08967.jpg
  • DSC08972.jpg
  • DSC08976.jpg
  • DSC08995.jpg
  • DSC09020.jpg
  • DSC09068.jpg
  • DSC08546.jpg
  • DSC07091.jpg
  • DSC07360.jpg
  • DSC08230.jpg
  • DSC07484.jpg
  • DSC07632.jpg
  • DSC07775.jpg
  • DSC07900.jpg
  • DSC08030.jpg
  • DSC08465.jpg
  • DSC08106.jpg
  • DSC08511.jpg
  • DSC08310.jpg
  • DSC08295.jpg
  • DSC08491.jpg
  • DSC08343.jpg
  • DSC08423.jpg
  • DSC08433.jpg
  • DSC08540.jpg

Share

Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State running back Adam Jones celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an FCS playoff semifinal game against Montana on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat gestures after scoring a touchdown during an FCS playoff semifinal game against Montana State on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State's Justin Lamson celebrates scoring a touchdown during an FCS playoff semifinal game against Montana on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State quarterback Justin Lamson interacts with teammates during an FCS semifinal playoff game against Montana at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State and Montana play in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next