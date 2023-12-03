Photos: No. 2 Montana races past Delaware in snowy playoff matchup

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) scores a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) leaps into the endzone for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana takes the field against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Ronald Jackson (2) makes a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) catches the ball and runs it for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) breaks a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) catches the ball and runs it for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana Mascot 'Monte' plays in the snow during the game against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Alex Gubner (99) prepares for a play against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

A University of Montana fan cheers during the game against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) breaks a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) gains yards against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Erik Barker (88) makes a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Jaxon Lee (25) returns a fumble for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Fouch (4) forces a fumble that is returned for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Jaxon Lee (25) returns a fumble for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Corbin Walker (8) celebrates an interception against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Corbin Walker (8) celebrates an interception against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) fights for yards against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) runs the ball against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana faces off against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) scores a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) carries the ball against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Drew Klumph (83) kicks an extra point against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) scores a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) scores a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) scores a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Ryan Tirrell (44) prepares for a play against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Garrett Hustedt (56) celebrates a victory against University of Delaware after the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck meets with the University of Delaware after the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana celebrates a victory against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) catches a pass against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) gains yards against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Chris Walker (55) sizes up his opponent against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) connects with University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Hayden Harris (48) gets a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) skips into the endzone for a touchdown against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) carries the ball against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Carson Rostad (33) gets a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) sees something in the University of Delaware offense during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Hayden Harris (48) gets a tackle against University of Delaware during the second round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 2, 2023. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next