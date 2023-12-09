Watch Now
Photos: No. 2 Montana outlasts No. 7 Furman in FCS playoffs OT thriller

Here are our photos from Montana's win over Furman in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2023 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN1.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN7.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) breaks a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN8.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) scores a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN5.jpg The University of Montana defense makes a stop against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN9.jpg University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) calls a play against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN44.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) runs with the ball against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN45.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) celebrates a first down against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN46.jpg University of Montana junior Garrett Hustedt (56) makes a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN43.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) runs the ball against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN6.jpg University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) speaks with Ryan Tirrell (44) and Levi Janacaro (37) during UM's game against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN47.jpg University of Montana junior Hayden Harris (48) and senior Levi Janacaro (37) make a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN48.jpg University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) gets a first down against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN49.jpg University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) makes a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN50.jpg University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) makes a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN51.jpg The Furman Paladins score a touchdows during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs against Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN53.jpg Fireworks illuminate Washington-Grizzly Stadium as Montana takes the field against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN56.jpg University of Montana junior Garrett Hustedt (56) pressures the quarterback against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN52.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) breaks a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN54.jpg University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck meets with his team against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN55.jpg The University of Montana defense pumps up the crowd against the Furman Paladins in overtime during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN59.jpg University of Montana junior Ryder Meyer (13) makes a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN57.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) runs a quarterback keeper against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN58.jpg University of Montana sophomore Cannon Panfiloff (69) makes a block for freshman Eli Gillman (10) against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN60.jpg University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) fights for yards against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN2.jpg University of Montana fans celebrate a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN10.jpg University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) makes a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN3.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) makes a reception for a first down against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN4.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) fight for yards against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN15.jpg Junior Trevin Gradney (27) and the University of Montana football team takes the field against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN14.jpg University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) scores a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN13.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) fights for yards against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN11.jpg University of Montana senior Tyler Flink (54) and senior Braxton Hill (35) make a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN12.jpg University of Montana junior Garrett Hustedt (56) speaks with his team before a play against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN17.jpg Furman quarterback Tyler Huff throws a pass against Montana during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN16.jpg University of Montana senior Braxton Hill (35) yells to the sideline against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN27.jpg The University of Montana celebrates a win against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN18.jpg University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck speaks with his team during a timeout against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN20.jpg Senior AJ Forbes (57) and the University of Montana football team celebrates a win against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN19.jpg Junior Aaron Fontes (14) and the University of Montana football team celebrates a win against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN21.jpg Montana's Jaxon Lee celebrates with a fan after UM's win against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN22.jpg Montana's Eli Gillman celebrates UM's win against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN23.jpg Montana's Eli Gillman celebrates UM's win against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN28.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN29.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN26.jpg The University of Montana celebrates a win against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN30.jpg University of Montana senior Nico Ramos (83) kicks an extra point against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN24.jpg The University of Montana celebrates a win against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN31.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN33.jpg University of Montana junior Kale Edwards (0) makes a sack against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN32.jpg University of Montana junior Ryder Meyer (13) makes a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN34.jpg University of Montana senior Alex Gubner (99) makes a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN25.jpg Montana's Riley Wilson celebrates UM's win against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN35.jpg The University of Montana defense makes a stop against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN36.jpg University of Montana junior Xavier Harris (13) advances the ball against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN38.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) celebrates a catch against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN39.jpg University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) fights for yards against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN37.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) makes a catch for a first down against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN40.jpg University of Montana senior Garrett Graves (5) makes a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN41.jpg The University of Montana Grizzlies kick an extra point against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 120823 GRIZ FB FURMAN42.jpg University of Montana senior Garrett Graves (5) makes a tackle against the Furman Paladins during the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 8, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports

