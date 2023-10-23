Montana football Week 9 press conference with Bobby Hauck, AJ Forbes and Alex Gubner

MISSOULA — Fresh off of a bye, the Montana Grizzlies now enter Week 9 of the college football season with their next game against Northern Colorado.

Montana (6-1, 3-1 Big Sky) is coming off of a road victory over then-No. 3 Idaho two weekends ago in Moscow, Idaho. The win was UM's third in a row.

Montana jumped to No. 7 in the latest Stats FCS Top 25 poll on Monday.

UM head coach Bobby Hauck, senior center AJ Forbes and senior defensive tackle Alex Gubner met with the media on Monday to talk about UM's bye week and look ahead to their next game against Northern Colorado.

After going almost exactly a month not playing at home, the Grizzlies now have three of their final four regular-season games at Washington-Grizzly Stadium starting with the Bears on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network.