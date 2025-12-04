MISSOULA — It's a heavyweight clash in the second round of this year's FCS playoffs as the No. 3 Montana Grizzlies (11-1) get set to host the No. 14 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-4) as these two programs are ready to line it up for the third straight year in the playoffs with their seasons on the line.

It's the fourth straight meeting in the playoffs between these two programs, who will meet for the 11th time. SDSU won in the previous two playoff meetings, while the Griz haven't beaten the Jackrabbits since 2015, which is also the last time these two have squared off in Missoula. Kickoff for Saturday's contest is at noon in what could potentially be a wet and snowy afternoon at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

Buckle up: No. 3 Montana, No. 14 South Dakota State ready for second round heavyweight duel

"We've been watching a lot of their win in Bozeman the last couple of weeks," UM head coach Bobby Hauck said. "So we've kind of seen them just not our side of the ball until the other day. This will be a great game looking at the two football teams."

It's been a rocky season for the Jackrabbits compared to the domination of previous seasons, but injury has had a lot to do with it.

Starting quarterback Chase Mason went down in mid-October. After starting the season 7-0, including a road win at Montana State, injuries took their toll as the Jackrabbits lost four of their final five games in the regular season.

The team essentially salvaged its playoff hopes with a win at North Dakota in the regular-season finale. Included in that stretch was a shocking home loss to Indiana State, a team the Griz rolled past in September. The programs have four like-opponents, and both teams hold wins over Sacramento State and North Dakota, while UM's lone loss of the season came to Montana State.

Mason returned last week as SDSU blew out New Hampshire 41-3 in the opening round of the playoffs. Now healthier team-wide, the Jackrabbits appear to be a force again as national title contenders.

"They're like everybody, they're banged up," Hauck said. "They're like us. We've missed four of our top five corners for most of the season. It's what you do with it, the situation you get put in. And they've rallied the troops kind of like we have and found their way in the playoffs."

The Griz, meanwhile, finally got a bye week after playing 12 straight weeks of football, as the team also healed and rested to gear up for this playoff run. The program saw a litany of postseason awards come their way at the regular season's conclusion.

"Kind of like a dream come true. We're a great team, and I'm just confident and blessed that I'm going to battle with these guys," UM wide receiver and returner Michael Wortham said. "I'm excited, man. I mean, best team continues to win and go on. And every Saturday, it's going to be somebody different.

"Football's football. So we'll see."

There's no rest out of the gates with the challenge present against a program of SDSU's caliber.

It's the biggest one of them all, where win or go home is the mentality week in and week out.

"It's an important game because it's do or die," UM defensive end Hunter Peck said. "We got a lot of seniors on the team. So that's kind of the message that's being preached right now."

