MISSOULA — The countdown to kickoff is almost complete, and the No. 6 Montana Grizzlies have had a little longer wait than everyone else in the country.

But that break is almost over, as the Griz are about to be off and running.

At long last: No. 6 Montana on the doorstep of season kickoff with Central Washington

Central Washington is 1-0 to start the season after a 41-14 win over Colorado Mesa, so the Wildcats enter this game with some experience already, while Montana has been patiently waiting with their bye week landing on Week 1.

"It's hard to believe we're the only team that hasn't played yet, but we'll be excited to go this week," UM head coach Bobby Hauck said. "I think it's an advantage to have played a game going into this one, so we think Central will be ready to go for this one, certainly."

For Hauck and his team, watching everyone else kick off last weekend had them raring to go.

"I'm just one of the crew, right? But I think everybody here was chomping at the bit to get out there and play and not having a game and watching everybody else in America playing," Hauck said. "I mean, we've got an evening kick on Saturday, so there will be teams that will have completed their third game before we even kick it off."

The time is now against a Wildcats squad that has made the Division II playoffs the past two seasons and a program that gave the Griz a scare in 2008.

The Griz know this well. Two years ago, Division II Ferris State came into Missoula and almost beat Montana, so it's about staying sharp and finally getting a true look at this year's squad with all of its unknowns and going from there.

"I'm always interested to see how the young guys perform when the lights are on," Hauck said. "We have an idea what they can do athletically, if they know what they're doing. But the guys that have not played college football, the first time out is always interesting. Some of them perform like champs and some of them short circuit and we have to keep going and get them the experience.

"I think everybody will be really excited for this game."

Kickoff for Saturday's game will be at 6 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.


