Watch

Actions

Child dies in ATV crash in Lake County

Fatal Crash
MTN News
Fatal Crash
Ronan Pablo Polson Montana map
Posted at 8:22 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 10:22:19-04

GREAT FALLS — An 11-year old boy from Missoula died after crashing while driving at ATV in Lake County.

It happened on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at about 2:50 p.m.

The boy was riding the ATV in the vicinity of Canal Road and Snyder Hill Lane, just northwest of Pablo.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the boy was driving north on Canal Road and tried to make a u-turn at Snyder Hill Lane.

The ATV went off the west side of the road and into an embankment where it overturned, causing blunt force trauma to the child, who died at the scene.

The MHP says that the boy was wearing a helmet.

The name of the child has not yet been released.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader