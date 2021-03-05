Changes proposed for parking lot at Sluice Boxes State Park

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is soliciting public comments on a proposal to improve and expand the overlook parking area and install a kiosk at Sluice Boxes State Park.

Currently, the overlook parking lot can accommodate 15 cars. On summer weekends, as many as 25 cars try to fit into the parking lot and overflow into an area beyond the lot that is native grasses.

The proposal calls for:



levelling and hardening the surface of the area where visitors are currently inappropriately parking, adjoining the two parking areas to produce one larger parking area for 28 cars

installing barrier rocks, jack leg fence and parking curbs to prevent the parking from continuing to expand

developing a safe and legal approach off the county road

installing a kiosk to display park information

To review a draft environmental assessment for the project and to comment online, go to FWP’s website under “ News and Public Notices .”

You can also request information and comment via mail to: Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Attn. John Taillie, 4600 Giant Springs Road, Great Falls, MT 59405; or send an email to jtaillie@mt.gov.

Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on April 2, 2021.