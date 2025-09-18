How to watch the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats games on Saturday, Sept. 20

With Big Sky Conference play just around the corner, the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats play nonconference tuneups on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The fourth-ranked Bobcats, who notched their first win of the season last week against San Diego, host Mercyhurst inside Bobcat Stadium, while the No. 5 Griz, coming off their come-from-behind win over No. 16 North Dakota, welcome Indiana State to Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Both games kick off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports.

The Grizzlies' game with the Sycamores will be broadcast on CBS affiliates KPAX in Missoula, KXLH in Helena, KRTV in Great Falls and KTVQ in Billings. In Butte and Bozeman, the game will air on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

Montana State's game with Mercyhurst will air on KBZK in Bozeman and KXLF in Butte and on The Spot – MTN across the rest of Montana.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN



LOCATION OVER THE AIR DIRECTV SPECTRUM Billings 2.2 5 11 Bozeman 7.2 14 11 Butte 4.2 14 11 Great Falls 3.2 4 12 Helena 12.2 N/A 11 Missoula 8.2 9 18

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

Both games will also stream live on ESPN+.

The Saturday Showdown Pregame Show will kick off Saturday's coverage at 12:30 p.m. on The Spot – MTN across Montana, and the Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow the conclusion of the games, also on The Spot – MTN.