Power-Dutton-Brady rolls past West Yellowstone in game shortened by lightning

WEST YELLOWSTONE — The first full weekend of high school football is in the books for the Treasure State.

West Yellowstone kicked off their season Saturday hosting the state runners-up in 6-Man, Power-Dutton-Brady. The co-op has big shoes to fill with only one senior on their roster, but the Titans made it clear during Saturday's shortened contest that they're once again the team to beat this fall.

However, they did receive a little pushback from the Wolverines.

With just under seven minutes to go in the first quarter, West Yellowstone's Ty Vasquez deflected a pass from Titans quarterback Aiden Reeves. The ball popped into Logan Kingston's hands who returned it for a 20-yard pick six to give West Yellowstone a 7-2 lead.

Power-Dutton-Brady answered back on the ensuing kickoff with Guy Wakinen's 65-yard touchdown to retake the lead for the Titans.

The co-op never looked back building a 34-13 lead before Saturday's contest was called off due to lightning with 2:54 remaining in the first half.

The win was awarded to the Titans.