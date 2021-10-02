8-Man roundup: No. 4 Fort Benton takes down Choteau

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with scores and highlights as games finish)

Fort Benton 47, Choteau 26

FORT BENTON — Andrew Ballantyne scored three touchdowns in the first half to help lift Fort Benton to a 47-26 win over Choteau.

Ballantyne scored on runs of three, two and five yards. Choteau answered early in the second half with a 46 yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 21-6.

Jackson Schmele answered with a scoring run for the Longhorns to make it 28-6 at halftime. Fort Benton moves to 5-0 on the season and will face undefeated Simms next week. Choteau falls to 1-5 and will face Chinook on Friday.

8-Man Scores

Belt 64, Rocky Boy 26

Circle 30, Westby-Grenora 22

Culbertson 32, Plentywood 22

Drummond-Philipsburg 54, Alberton-Superior 22

Ekalaka 46, Forsyth 24

Sheridan 43, Ennis 28

St. Ignatius 68, Seeley-Swan 14

