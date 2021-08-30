2021 Class B football standings

MTN Sports

Posted at 11:25 AM, Aug 30, 2021

(Last updated Sept. 13) Eastern B Conf. Overall Huntley Project 0-0 2-1 Baker 0-0 2-1 Shepherd 0-0 1-2 Red Lodge 0-0 0-2 Colstrip 0-0 0-2 Roundup 0-0 0-2 Southern B Conf. Overall Columbus 0-0 2-0 Townsend 0-0 2-0 Jefferson 0-0 2-0 Three Forks 0-0 2-1 Big Timber 0-0 2-1 Manhattan 0-0 0-2 Northern B Conf. Overall Fairfield 0-0 2-0 Malta 0-0 2-0 Glasgow 0-0 2-1 Wolf Point 0-0 1-2 Conrad 0-0 0-2 Cut Bank 0-0 0-3 Western B Conf. Overall Florence 0-0 2-0 Bigfork 0-0 2-0 Eureka 0-0 2-1 Missoula Loyola 0-0 2-1 Whitehall 0-0 0-2 Anaconda 0-0 0-3 Deer Lodge (forfeiting season) N/A N/A

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.