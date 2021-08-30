Watch

2021 Class B football standings

Posted at 11:25 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 14:31:32-04

(Last updated Sept. 13)

Eastern B

Conf.Overall
Huntley Project0-02-1
Baker0-02-1
Shepherd0-01-2
Red Lodge0-00-2
Colstrip0-00-2
Roundup0-00-2

Southern B

Conf.Overall
Columbus0-02-0
Townsend0-02-0
Jefferson0-02-0
Three Forks0-02-1
Big Timber0-02-1
Manhattan0-00-2

Northern B

Conf.Overall
Fairfield0-02-0
Malta0-02-0
Glasgow0-02-1
Wolf Point0-01-2
Conrad0-00-2
Cut Bank0-00-3

Western B

Conf.Overall
Florence0-02-0
Bigfork0-02-0
Eureka0-02-1
Missoula Loyola0-02-1
Whitehall0-00-2
Anaconda0-00-3
Deer Lodge (forfeiting season)N/AN/A
