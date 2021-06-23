Cascade County Sheriff's Office is now assisting in the search for Leo Wagner

GREAT FALLS — The search continues for Leo Wagner in Glacier County. Wagner has been missing since April 27, and was last seen near the St. Mary/Babb area on the Blackfeet Reservation.

On Monday, June 21st, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services announced that St. Mary Lake will be closed to all public boats and watercraft from Tuesday, June 22nd, through Saturday, June 26th, as the search effort expands to the lake.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is now assisting in the search by using sonar equipment, boats, and divers. The Sheriff's Office shared the following information on Wednesday morning :

We are humbled to assist in the search of Mr. Wagner at Saint Mary’s Lake, as this is our first deployment with our brand new side scan sonar since it’s arrival three weeks ago. For this particular mission, Deputy Jay Groskreutz is the boat operator and Undersheriff Reeves is the sonar operator. Driving the boat is not an easy task as Deputy Groskreutz must maintain a straight line (completing grids) and drive a speed of only 1.8-2.4mph, for about 10 hours a day. Undersheriff Reeves has worked with side scan sonar for about 10 years in his private life. The Undersheriff has the responsibility to watch the water depths so he can raise and lower the tow fish, and constantly watch the monitors to interpret the images of the water bottom. Although side scan sonar is never a guarantee, it significantly increases the odds of locating drowning victims.

Anyone with information that may help is asked to call Blackfeet Incident Command at 406-338-7521, or 911.

